March 17, 2020 / 12:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brussels Airlines suspends flights until April 19 over coronavirus

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Brussels airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary, will suspend all flights as of Saturday until April 19 over coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Given the extraordinary circumstances caused by the worldwide coronavirus crisis, Brussels Airlines has decided to temporarily suspend its flight operations,” said the airlines, a subsidiary of Germany’s Lufthansa.

The company is also reducing from Tuesday its flight schedule until March 20. Customers will be offered a chance to reschedule flights, it added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

