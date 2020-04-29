Lufthansa's Belgian carrier suspends flights until June 1

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Brussels Airlines, a Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) subsidiary, has extended its suspension of flights until June 1, it said on Wednesday.

The carrier had previously grounded flights until May 15 but said in a statement it was extending that by two weeks because of “continued low to no demand” as a result of travel restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus.

The company said it would extend temporary unemployment for its 4,200 employees. It said it was focusing on potential additional repatriation flights and cargo operations until May 31.

Passengers with bookings during the suspension have until August to rebook and will be able to push back travel dates as far as the end of April 2021.

Airlines have been among the hardest-hit industries as the spread of COVID-19 has brought travel to a grinding halt. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Giles Elgood)