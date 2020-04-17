REFILE-Belgium increases 2020 bond issuance target to cover cornavirus costs

(Specifies percentage change in first paragraph)

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - Belgian sales of OLO bonds will be 53% higher this year than previously planned as the country seeks to fund the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the debt agency said on Friday.

The agency plans to issue 42.85 billion euros ($46.3 billion) of OLO bonds in 2020, up from an initial target set in December of 28 billion euros.

Last month it said it had scheduled three extra OLO auctions, in May, August and October, and then issued a third new OLO benchmark of the year, a seven-year bond for 8 billion euros. This should be sufficient to meet the new issuance targets, the agency said.

The federal government’s gross borrowing requirement for the year is now 51.87 billion euros, from 31.46 billion euros originally planned. The net financing requirement will total 31.41 billion euros, up from 9.6 billion euros.

The debt agency revised its funding plan after Belgium’s Economic Risk Management Group, which includes central bank staff and employer groups and unions, last week forecast a recession of 8% in 2020 and a government deficit of 7.5%. ($1 = 0.9247 euros) (Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Mike Harrison)