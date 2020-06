BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - Belgium’s economy is set for three years of lost growth from the COVID-19 pandemic as the 2021-2022 recovery fails to make up for a 9% decline forecast for this year, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

Belgium’s central bank said gross domestic product of the euro zone’s sixth largest economy would decline 9.0% this year, followed by growth of 6.4% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2022. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)