Belgian firms see revenue drop by a third due to coronavirus crisis

BRUSSELS, April 3 (Reuters) - Belgian companies have seen their revenue fall by a third because of weaker demand and measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, with four out of 10 firms seeing a drop-off of 75% or more, a survey released on Friday showed.

About half of the 4,725 companies surveyed said they were experiencing liquidity problems because of insufficient access to credit or of unpaid bills, although fewer than one in 10 said there were likely to face bankruptcy.

The findings were the result of a first weekly questionnaire answered by businesses on Monday and Tuesday at the request of Belgium’s newly created Economic Risk Management Group (ERMG).

The average revenue decline reported by respondents was more than 50%. Taking into account the size of the companies, that equated to an overall drop of about a third, the survey said.

Smaller companies, it said, appeared in general to be hit hardest, partly because lockdown measures were more likely to have led to their closure.

The energy sector had seen only a 5% decline in business, while the three hardest hit parts of the economy were the retail sector, amusement, recreation and culture as well as hotel and catering, the latter seeing a 93% decline.

Half of surveyed firms were making use of a short-time work scheme and 13% said they aimed to do so in the coming month.

The ERMG, which includes central bank staff and employer groups and unions, has been charged with assessing the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis and making recommendations for sectors, such as aviation, which is facing solvency challenges. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by David Evans)