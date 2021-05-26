EU drug regulator reviewing woman's death in Belgium after getting J&J shot

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The European Union’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it is reviewing the death of a Belgian woman who suffered a blood clot and low platelets after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first report of a fatality.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it has asked the U.S. drugmaker to carry out a series of additional studies to help assess a possible link between the shot and a rare clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

It said it is reviewing the case in Belgium with other reports of blood clots with the Belgian and Slovenian medicines agencies. It did not say why the Slovenian authorities are involved or give further details. (Reporting by Josephine Mason;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)