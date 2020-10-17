Belgian foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Minister for foreign affairs of Belgium Sophie Wilmes and Minister for foreign affairs of Sweden Ann Linde attend a European Foreign Affairs ministers council in Luxembourg October 12, 2020. Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s foreign minister Sophie Wilmes said on Saturday she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“My Covid test result is positive. Contamination probably occurred within my family circle given the precautions taken outside my home,” she said on Twitter.

Wilmes said on Friday she was going into self-isolation with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. On Oct. 12, she attended face-to-face talks with other EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.