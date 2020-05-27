Belgian data watchdog says state use of data to fight virus flawed

BRUSSELS, May 27 (Reuters) - Belgium’s plan to store massive amounts of personal data in a central database to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus raises a number of concerns, the country’s privacy watchdog said as it called for more safeguards.

While a number of countries around the world have decided to use mobile contact tracing apps, the country of 11.5 million has decided to hire 2,000 people to manually track those confirmed or suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.

The Belgian plan does not seem justified, the Belgian data protection agency said in a non-binding opinion earlier this week.

“There is no reason for the Belgian state to foresee — and hence impose — the registration of the massive amounts of personal data, including health-related, used by the tracing contact centres into a unique central database,” the watchdog said.

It said regional entities, which will subsequently decide how to manage and store the data, should describe how they plan to go about doing this and provide guarantees allowing citizens to choose whether or not to answer contact tracers, not be compelled to isolate and not be harassed.

The mandatory provision of health-related data by doctors should be set out in a detailed bill, it added.

While the Belgian government could in theory ignore the recommendations and go ahead with its draft law, the watchdog has the option to open an investigation and impose sanctions.