April 15, 2020 / 5:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Belgian market regulator extends short-selling ban until May 18

BRUSSELS, April 15 (Reuters) - The Belgian markets regulator said on Wednesday it had extended its ban on short-selling by a month until May 18.

The prohibition related to the forming or increasing of a net short position on stocks admitted to trading to Belgian trading venues, regardless of where the transaction takes place, the FSMA said in a statement.

There are certain exceptions, such as the increase of a net short position in shares hedged by a purchase that is equivalent in terms of subscription rights. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Chris Reese)

