April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Bellway Plc said on Thursday it would resume construction work on its sites in a phased manner, following similar announcements from other major homebuilders.

The company, which has not furloughed staff under the government’s job retention scheme, said it was working with supply chains and would resume work from May 4. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)