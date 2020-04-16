Bentley extends UK production shutdown by three weeks over coronavirus

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Carmaker Bentley said on Thursday it was extending its plant shutdown by three weeks and would begin limited production on May 11 with full output due to resume a week later, as coronavirus lockdown measures remain in place in Britain.

“As the threat persists, so must we with the robust safety measures put in place to ensure we protect as many people as we possibly can, now and when we return to full operations,” said boss Adrian Hallmark. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)