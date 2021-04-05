U.S. working with AstraZeneca to find new vaccine production sites: White House

FILE PHOTO: The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is working with AstraZeneca to identify other facilities to produce its coronavirus vaccine after the contractor Emergent BioSolutions mixed up ingredients for two vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has not been approved in the United States, said it will work with President Joe Biden’s administration to find an alternative site to produce its vaccine.