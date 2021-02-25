REFILE-Biden: U.S. to launch massive effort to educate Americans about COVID-19 vaccines

(Adds dropped word “campaign” into quote in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration planned to launch a campaign to educate Americans about coronavirus vaccines in anticipation of a period later this year when supply may outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

“We’re going to launch a massive campaign educating people about vaccines, that they are safe and effective,” Biden said. “We’re going to bring together leaders of all segments of our society to educate and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated.” (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason; editing by Jonathan Oatis)