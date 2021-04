FILE PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House knew last week about the contamination of about 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Psaki told a daily briefing there was no disruption in the U.S. supply of the J&J vaccine.