Biden says over 80% of teachers, school staff received at least one shot by end of March

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A teachers instructs students to open their arms in order to make sure they are 6 feet apart, on the first day back to school after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 80% of teachers and school staff had received at least one vaccination shot but that variants of the coronavirus are spreading and generating a rise in cases.

“We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life-or-death race,” Biden said at a White House event.

He said that by no later than April 19, every adult 18 or older will be eligible to be vaccinated. “No more confusing rules,” Biden said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

