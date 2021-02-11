Biden blasts Trump's handling of vaccine, urges patience

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to an NIH staff member as NIH Director Francis Collins listens during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BETHESDA, Md. (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden criticized the coronavirus vaccination program he inherited from his predecessor, Donald Trump, on Thursday and urged Americans to have patience as he fixes it.

“We’re not going to have everything fixed for a while, but we’re going to fix it,” Biden said in remarks at the National Institutes of Health. He said the U.S. government has signed contracts for 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer.