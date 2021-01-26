White House says Biden will update governors on vaccines later on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden will provide an update later on Tuesday on efforts to bolster the supply of vaccines for the coronavirus as demand far exceeds supply.
Biden will update state governors later in the day on his efforts to increase the supply of the vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing.
Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
