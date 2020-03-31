Bilfinger scraps outlook, warns dividend proposal under review

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - German construction and engineering conglomerate Bilfinger on Tuesday abandoned its financial outlook and warned that its plans for paying a dividend were under review, blaming the coronavirus and a fall in the oil price.

“Against this background, Bilfinger is suspending its 2020 guidance previously provided in February 2020. The Group will reinstate its financial outlook when there is improved visibility on expected results,” Bilfinger said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Leslie Adler)