BioNTech, China's Fosun strikes deal to potentially supply 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 27 (Reuters) - German drug developer BioNTech SE on Thursday announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd to supply 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Hong Kong and Macau.

The two companies are also working jointly on the development and marketing of potential COVID-19 vaccine products based on BioNTech’s mRNA technology platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)