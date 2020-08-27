Company News
August 27, 2020 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BioNTech, China's Fosun strikes deal to potentially supply 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - German drug developer BioNTech SE on Thursday announced a potential deal with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd to supply 10 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Hong Kong and Macau.

The two companies are also working jointly on the development and marketing of potential COVID-19 vaccine products based on BioNTech’s mRNA technology platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below