BioNTech to be given EU approval for Marburg COVID-19 vaccine plant -source

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - The European Union’s drugs regulator is set to grant German biotech firm BioNTech approval for the use of COVID-19 vaccines produced at its new site in the German city of Marburg.

BioNTech in February launched production at the Marburg site, which it purchased from Novartis last year, expecting first vaccines made there to be distributed in early April.

BioNTech declined to comment. EMA was not immediately available for comment.