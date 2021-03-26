BioNTech to be given EU approval for Marburg COVID-19 vaccine plant - source

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of a displayed Biontech logo in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Union’s drugs regulator is set to grant German biotech firm BioNTech approval for the use of COVID-19 vaccines produced at its new site in the German city of Marburg, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

BioNTech launched production in February at the Marburg site, which it purchased from Novartis last year, expecting first vaccines made there to be distributed in early April.

BioNTech declined to comment. EMA was not immediately available for comment.

Bloomberg earlier reported the go-ahead was immminent.