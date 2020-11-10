BioNTech says has vaccine pricing benchmark for rich countries for similar volumes

FILE PHOTO: The new logo of German biotech firm BioNTech is seen outside the company's headquarters in Mainz, Germany, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BioNTech BNTX.O on Tuesday signalled that order size would impact the per-dose price for its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the developed world.

“The price for the U.S. for the first 100 million doses was $19.50 per dose,” said BioNTech’s Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Richardson in an analyst call after the release of third quarter results on Tuesday.

He was referring to a July deal struck by partner Pfizer PFE.N with the U.S. government for the supply of the vaccine.

“You can think about that as a benchmark for how we would price the vaccine to the developed world for similar volumes,” he added.