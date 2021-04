April 16 (Reuters) - China is planning to authorize the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE by July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)