Healthcare

Biotech group Biophytis to recruit more patients for COVID-19 treatment trial

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Biotechnology group Biophytis said it had received regulatory approval in France and Belgium to recruit more patients for a study of Sarconeos as a potential treatment for breathing problems associated with COVID-19.

“We are extremely pleased that Part 2 of the COVA Study has now also been authorised in France and Belgium,” Biophytis CEO Stanislas Veillet said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

