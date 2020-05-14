Blackrock CEO says govts will need to launch jobs programs after COVID-19

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc CEO Larry Fink on Thursday said governments around the world will need to launch jobs programs after the COVID-19 pandemic, as many jobs now being eliminated will have a difficult time being restored.

Fink, in a live stream presentation hosted by Banco Santander Brasil SA, mentioned potential stimulus in areas such as infrastructure, but said that investments by the private sector may help implement these programs.