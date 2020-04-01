World economy could contract by 11% in H1 2020 -Blackrock managing director

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Blackrock’s managing director Amer Bisat said on Wednesday that the world economy could contract by 11% in the first half of 2020 and lose $6 trillion in economic output due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conservatively, 5 million jobs could be lost in that period and it would be worse when taking into account under-employment, reduced hours and reduced wages, Bisat said during a virtual panel discussion moderated by the Carnegie Middle East Center.