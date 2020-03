March 10 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Tuesday a New York employee was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and has been in self-quarantine and working from home since March 4.

The employee showed no symptoms, and colleagues who may have been in close contact have been notified and asked to work from home for 14 days, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)