Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 1, 2020 / 12:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's B&M shuts 49 UK stores due to coronavirus outbreak

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail said on Wednesday it will temporarily shut 49 UK stores as the coronavirus pandemic affects its business.

The stores represent 3% and 2% of the company’s annual revenue and store contribution core earnings, B&M said.

The company said employees at the affected stores were furloughed and other UK store and distribution workers will be paid 10% more to reflect the additional workload that the government guidelines impose.

Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
