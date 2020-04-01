Britain's B&M shuts 49 UK stores due to coronavirus outbreak

April 1 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M European Value Retail said on Wednesday it will temporarily shut 49 UK stores as the coronavirus pandemic affects its business.

The stores represent 3% and 2% of the company’s annual revenue and store contribution core earnings, B&M said.

The company said employees at the affected stores were furloughed and other UK store and distribution workers will be paid 10% more to reflect the additional workload that the government guidelines impose.