UK's B&M boosted by DIY, gardening products demand in lockdown

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - British discount retailer B&M said it had traded strongly over the last two months, driven by exceptional demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) and gardening products during the national lockdown.

The group, which has traded throughout the lockdown, said like-for-like revenue growth in the B&M UK fascia for the first eight weeks of its 2020-21 financial year was 22.7%, having increased 6.6% in the previous quarter.

But it cautioned it was hard to predict future trading levels and said the business was experiencing higher than normal operating costs due to the implementation of social distancing measures as well as higher wage costs. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)