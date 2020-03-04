Next BoE governor Bailey tells UK firms to expect coronavirus help

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Andrew Bailey, the next governor of the Bank of England, said on Wednesday that financial support would probably have to be provided for companies hit by disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am not in any sense reducing the importance of monetary policy, (but) all the focus is on monetary policy,” Bailey told parliament’s Treasury Committee.

“I think it is quite reasonable to expect we are going to have to provide ... some form of supply chain finance in the not very distant future now to ensure that the effects of this shock from the virus are not damaging to many forms of activity.”

He said smaller companies in particular would need support, and quickly.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to announce a budget statement on March 11.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a surprise interest rate cut, raising speculation that the BoE and other central banks would follow suit. (Reporting by David Milliken, Elizabeth Howcroft and Paul Sandle, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)