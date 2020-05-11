Risk of long-term hit to spending from COVID-19 - BoE's Haldane

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Monday there was a risk that the coronavirus pandemic would cause companies and households to rein in their spending over a long period of time.

Haldane, speaking on a Royal Economic Society webcast, also said there had been fewer signs of a stabilisation in labour market metrics than in some measures of spending in recent weeks, although the latter remained at very low levels. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)