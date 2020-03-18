BoE's Bailey says every "reasonable" measure on table to fight coronavirus impact

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said every “reasonable” measure was on the table for possible action by the central bank to fight the impact of the spread of coronavirus on the British economy, Sky News reported.

Asked in an interview if the pledge included measures such as cutting interest rates to zero, a huge new bond-buying scheme or even printing money to give to households, Sky News quoted Bailey as saying: “Everything is on the table that is reasonable, within the policy tool set”.

“We have a very large toolkit,” he said. “I don’t rule anything out, frankly, but please don’t therefore interpret it that we’re about to do it either.” (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)