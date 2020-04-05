Boeing extends Washington state production shutdown

April 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said Sunday it would extend its temporary suspension of production operations at its Washington state production facilities until further notice.

The largest U.S. planemaker announced March 23 it would halt production at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner factory as a temporary measure to help fight the coronavirus outbreak. Production had been expected to resume early this week.

Boeing declined to say when production could resume. It said the actions were “being taken in light of the company’s continuing focus on the health and safety of employees, current assessment of the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state, the reliability of the supply chain and additional recommendations from government health authorities.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)