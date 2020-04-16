Boeing restarting commercial airplane production next week

April 16 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it will resume commercial airplane production next week in Washington State after suspending operations last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 27,000 people in the Puget Sound area will return to production of the 747, 767, 777 and 787 programs.

Employees in the Puget Sound for the 737, 747, 767 and 777 will return on April 20 or April 21, while employees on the 787 program will return on April 23 or April 24. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)