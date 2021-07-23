Bank of America relaxes COVID-19 health checks for some staff - Business Insider

July 23 (Reuters) - Bank of America’s staff in most U.S. states no longer need to fill out health assessments to enter their offices from Monday, regardless of vaccination status, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing a leaked memo.

A person with knowledge of the matter confirmed the Insider report.

The new guidance excludes employees working at the bank’s offices in California, Nevada, Rhode Island, Virginia and the state of Washington because of state and local requirements in place, the memo said.

The biggest banks in the world have started to reopen their offices, emboldened by aggressive vaccination drives and falling COVID-19 cases in major financial hubs.

Bank of America expects all of its vaccinated employees to return to the office after Labor Day in early September, and will then focus on developing plans to bring back unvaccinated workers to its sites, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan told Bloomberg News in an interview last month. bloom.bg/3rDJTe4 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)