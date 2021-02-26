Bank of America to give U.S. staff paid time off for COVID-19 vaccinations: memo

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Friday its employees in the United States will get paid time off when it is their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Staff will have the option of two half days, for up to four hours each to complete vaccinations this year, according to the memo.

The policy is designed to accommodate the two-dose regimen current vaccines require, and total time off taken for the vaccinations cannot exceed eight hours in 2021, the memo said.

The move comes after Bank of America said in December it would extend benefits for employees who need child or adult-care services, offering reimbursements for caregiver costs. (bit.ly/3uCdoxW)