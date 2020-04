April 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will discuss unlimited buying of government bonds at its next policy-setting meeting on April 27, the Nikkei newspaper said on Thursday, as it seeks to cushion the economy against a sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The BOJ will also consider a sharp increase in the amount of commercial paper and corporate bonds it purchases, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Mark Heinrich)