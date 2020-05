TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he does not think the central bank needs to deepen negative interest rates now.

“There is still substantial room for further reducing the policy rate. At this moment, we don’t think it’s necessary,” Kuroda said in a seminar organised by the Financial Times. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)