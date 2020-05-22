Market News
May 22, 2020 / 10:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ can keep yields from rising even if government issues more debt - governor

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank’s aggressive bond buying would keep long-term interest rates low even if the government issued more debt to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our policy framework can keep long-term interest rates from rising even if the government increases bond issuance,” Kuroda told a news conference after holding a bilateral meeting with Finance Minister Taro Aso. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below