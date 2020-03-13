BOJ to hold branch managers' meeting in teleconference format

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday that it would hold its next branch managers’ meeting in April by teleconference.

The move is likely in response to the outbreak of coronavirus, which has prompted global institutions such as the International Monetary Fund to resort to the same format.

The BOJ holds a meeting of its regional branch managers once every quarter to collect information on how regional economies are performing. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)