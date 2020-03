WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank bought from banks bonds worth in total 2.66 billion zloty ($627.02 million) at a Thursday tender, state news agency PAP said, quoting Bloomberg data.

Ealier the central bank offered to buy back bonds worth 10 billion zloty. ($1 = 4.2423 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)