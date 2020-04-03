Bosnian region acts to protect economy from COVID-19 damage

SARAJEVO, April 3 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation passed legislation on Friday to shore up its economy, already battered by measures aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

Bosnia’s two regions, the Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic, have suffered economic damage from the lockdowns they have introduced to curb the disease, with hundreds of businesses shut and thousands of workers laid off.

“With this law, we launch a plan of saving the economy in the Federation,” the region’s prime minister, Fadil Novalic, told a televised news conference.

Bosnia has recorded 555 cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, and 17 deaths.

Novalic said the law’s measures were primarily aimed to save private sector jobs. Employers have estimated that about 10,000 workers have lost their jobs in the region in the past month.

The government will reallocate funds from a revised 2020 budget to pay social and health contributions to all private sector employees on minimum wages, while those who are laid off will be compensated by employment bureaus, he said.

“We shall save all jobs that we are able to save,” Novalic said. He said the government will earmark an initial 80 million marka ($44.6 million) to the region’s development bank to establish a guarantee fund of 400 million marka to help small and mid-sized companies.

Banks in the two regions have already agreed to freeze loan repayments for at least three months for those firms and individuals that are hit by the epidemic.

The Serb Republic declared a state of emergency last week, handing legislative powers to the region’s president to expedite laws to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serb Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic said on Thursday the government in April would allocate about 55 million marka from its budget to pay minimum wages, taxes and contributions for around 70,000 workers expected to lose jobs in April.

Bosnia’s export-oriented economy is set for a fall in output due to coronavirus-related economic slowdowns in Germany and Italy, its main trade partners.

Bosnian Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija on Thursday asked international financial institutions to provide 600 million euros ($647 million) to help Bosnia handle the impact of the disease and to restructure ongoing arrangements. (1$ = 1.793 Bosnian marka) ($1 = 0.9272 euros) (Editing by William Maclean)