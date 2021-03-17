Western Balkans turn to Russia's vaccine amid delays in COVAX deliveries

SARAJEVO, March 17 (Reuters) - Bosnia plans to buy Russia’s COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccines amid month-long delays in deliveries under the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme and from the European Union, and other Western Balkan countries intend to follow suit.

There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in many countries in recent weeks and inoculation is seen as urgent to lift the burden from health systems and facilitate an easing of virus-curbing restrictions that have also hurt economic growth.

Late on Tuesday, after months of hesitation, the government of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation approved the purchase of 500,000 Sputnik V vaccines, under public pressure as coronavirus cases and deaths have spiked over the past weeks.

On Wednesday, the country’s health authorities reported 1,725 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths, with 824 cases in the capital Sarajevo alone.

Bosnia has been late with its vaccination program and had expected since end-January to start getting the first batches of 2.1 million vaccines it had ordered under the COVAX scheme led by the World Health Organisation and GAVI vaccine alliance and from the EU.

Most Western Balkan countries, which are keen to follow the EU’s vaccination policy, have ordered Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines, shipment of which has been slowed to Europe.

In the absence of those vaccines, these countries have increasingly turned to Russia and China for supplies.

In February, Bosnia’s autonomous Serb-dominated region ordered 400,000 Sputnik V vaccines, of which about 40,000 have been delivered so far, enabling the start of inoculation of residents, on top of 5,000 donated by Serbia.

Serbia was the first country in the region to begin mass inoculation with vaccines from Russia and China, with more than 1.65 million of its 7-million strong population receiving at least one shot so far.

North Macedonia has ordered 200,000 Sputnik V and 200,000 China-made Synopharm vaccines, while Montenegro plans to order a further 200,000 Sputnik V shots on top of 50,000 already purchased, according to their respective governments.

The Albanian government, whose Prime Minister Edi Rama had initially dismissed buying Russian shots, said last week it may negotiate vaccine deals directly with countries like Russia and China. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Bernadette Baum)