Bosnia declares nationwide state of disaster over coronavirus-PM

SARAJEVO, March 17 (Reuters) - Bosnia declared a nationwide state of disaster over coronavirus on Tuesday to enable coordination of emergency activities between its two autonomous regions, Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija said.

The Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic declared emergency situations on Monday separately each and introduced urgent measures to halt the spread of the disease. Bosnia has reported 26 cases of the new virus so far, with no fatalities. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alex Richardson)