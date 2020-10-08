Bosnia reports record high 453 daily COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Students attend a class at an elementary school in Kacuni in an open-air classroom, before the start of the school year amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kacuni, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia on Thursday recorded a record 453 daily COVID-19 infections, the Balkan country’s health authorities said.

The previous daily record of 409 was reported on July 31.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Bosnia has reported 29,528 cases with 913 fatalities. It has 165.9 average active daily cases per 100,000 people and recorded 41.68 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

There are 5,676 active cases currently.