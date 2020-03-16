Bosnian region declares state of disaster over coronavirus-PM

SARAJEVO, March 16 (Reuters) - Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation declared a state of disaster on Monday, which will enable it to introduce emergency measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the region’s Prime Minister Fadil Novalic said.

Bosnia has reported 24 cases of the new virus so far, 20 of them in the country’s other autonomous region, the Serb Republic. The region’s largest town of Banja Luka, which is at the centre of the outbreak, and some other towns closed all bars, restaurants and shops except food stores on Monday for one week. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alex Richardson)