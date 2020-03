GABORONE, March 31 (Reuters) - Botswana has recorded its first death from the coronavirus, and its number of confirmed cases has risen to four, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said on Tuesday.

“The fourth case is a 79-year-old woman who arrived from South Africa on the 15th of March and died on the 25th,” Tsogwane said. (Reporting by Brian Benza Writing by Alexander Winning)