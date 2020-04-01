Italy's BPER suspends dividend payment after ECB recommendation

MILAN, April 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s BPER Banca said on Wednedsay it would suspend paying a dividend on its 2019 results to comply with the regulatory recommendation for European and domestic banks given the coronavirus emergency.

BPER Banca said in a document prepared for an upcoming shareholder meeting it reserved the right to make the same dividend proposal again after Oct. 1 depending on “market conditions” and on the European Central Bank’s review of its own recommendation.

BPER is one of various Italian banks that have put on hold dividend payments to preserve capital given the health crisis. (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)