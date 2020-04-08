UPDATE 1-Brazil's Braskem to cut Capex in 2020 by at least 10% -CFO

(Adds CFO comments on production)

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA expects to cut its Capex prediction for this year, of 3 billion reais ($578 million)is by at least 10%, Chief Financial Officer Pedro Freitas said in a webcast on Wednesday.

Braskem has drawn $1 billion in revolving credit lines as an insurance against the coronavirus crisis, the CFO said. The company’s cash position was $3.3 billion in late 2019 and that the company issued additional $2.25 billion in bonds maturing in 2030 and 2050.

Freitas added Braskem has reduced the size of its teams in different plants. In Brazil the number of employees working has dropped 60%. The company is adjusting production to sell more to medical, hygiene and packaging industries as other sectors such as construction and auto industries reduce demand. ($1 = 5.1930 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)