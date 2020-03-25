Brazil farm lobby warns of labor, freight hurdles from coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian farm lobby CNA has warned the government that grain, coffee and sugarcane growers in the South American agricultural powerhouse face operational hurdles due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In an interview on Wednesday, CNA Superintendent Bruno Lucchi said challenges include hiring freight, harvest labor and maintenance of farm equipment as cities and states restrict movement to prevent the virus from spreading. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes)